New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The first Cabinet meeting of new BJP government in Delhi headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta started on Thursday evening, amid expectations of major announcements.

BJP leaders during the recently concluded Assembly polls promised to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the first Cabinet meeting of the party government.

The Cabinet is also likely to take a decision regarding implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojna for monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women as promised in BJP's poll manifesto, party sources said. PTI VIT BUN

