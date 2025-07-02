Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has released its first eligibility list, with over 75 per cent of tenement holders qualifying for new homes under the ambitious slum redevelopment scheme, according to data released by the DRP.

All bona fide residents who settled in Dharavi before January 1, 2000, are eligible for a 350 sq ft flat within Dharavi. All such residents will qualify for the resettlement unless they do not provide documents.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 32-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gangraped in Forest Area of Jajpur District; 2 Held.

Those who settled between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, may receive 300 sq ft units outside Dharavi at alternative locations.

The first list identifies 505 households from Meghwadi and Ganesh Nagar in Mahim as eligible for rehabilitation.

Also Read | 'Congress Not Concerned About Country's Pride': Jyotiraditya Scindia on Rahul Gandhi's 'Narender Surrender' Remark.

In the first list published for 505 households of Sector 6 (Meghwadi and Ganesh Nagar in Mahim), over 75 per cent of tenement holders have qualified for new homes under the redevelopment scheme, according to data released by the DRP. The balance would get qualified, based on additional checks and documents sought.

Out of a total of 505 tenements, 31 tenements are yet to submit any documents, 137 cases are pending verification by BMC, which the DRP is pursuing, and the remaining 38 are amenity structures. Among the remaining 299 tenements, 229 have been found eligible for new homes under various criteria. The remaining 70 are in the process of submitting additional documents to validate their eligibility.

DRP CEO SVR Srinivas assured that every resident will get a house either inside or outside Dharavi, basis their eligibility status.

"I would like to reiterate that the Dharavi redevelopment is the most inclusive project ever contemplated in SRA history, where every resident is going to get a house. Not just that, all commercial units, whether eligible or ineligible, will get spaces inside Dharavi itself."

He further explained that commercial units that are eligible will, in any case, get free in-situ spaces inside Dharavi. In fact, a proposal has been made to the government to accommodate ineligible commercial units as well, on a rental basis, inside Dharavi.

"The 10 per cent commercial space reserved in every society can be given on a rental basis to ineligible commercial units so that they can sustain their livelihoods in Dharavi itself. We have already made this proposal."

As per the Annexure-II data, 170 ground-floor tenements, including residential, commercial and residential/commercial, have all met the eligibility criteria and are entitled to new homes either within or outside Dharavi.

Of these, 157 tenements came into existence before January 1, 2000, and are entitled to 350 sq ft homes within Dharavi. The remaining 13 are considered Shashulk Eligible, meaning they are entitled to 300 sq ft homes outside Dharavi at a subsidised cost of Rs 2.5 lakh, having settled in Dharavi before January 1, 2011.

In a significant step, the inclusion of upper-floor tenement holders, typically disqualified under all other slum rehabilitation schemes, provides inclusivity. As per the data, 59 upper-floor tenements have qualified for new homes under the DRP's unique 'hire-purchase' scheme.

These residents will receive 300 sq ft homes on rent for 12 years, after which they will become legal owners.

They may also choose to buy the home outright at a government-decided rate at any time during the 12-year period.

Typically, under other slum rehabilitation schemes, those who settle in the ground floor after 2011 are excluded from redevelopment benefits, and all upper-floor residents face outright eviction. However, DRP has ensured that all such residents are also provided new and modern homes outside Dharavi, but within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These colonies will be modern and will be maintained free of cost for 10 years.

The DRP has invited tenement holders to submit their suggestions or objections regarding the Draft Annexure-II. Submissions can be made to the DRP office by July 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)