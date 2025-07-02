Odisha Shocker: 32-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gangraped in Forest Area of Jajpur District; 2 Held

Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a tribal woman in Jajpur district, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jul 02, 2025 08:41 PM IST
A+
A-
Odisha Shocker: 32-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gangraped in Forest Area of Jajpur District; 2 Held
Representative Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jajpur, July 2: Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a tribal woman in Jajpur district, officials said. The incident took place when the 32-year-old woman was herding goats in Bhalukhai forest on Tuesday afternoon. The incident came to light after the survivor, along with her husband, lodged a police complaint. In the complaint, the woman said the accused held her captive and took turns to rape her. Odisha Shocker: 2 Dalit Youths Forced To Crawl, Heads Shaved and Eat Grass Over Cow Smuggling Suspicion in Ganjam; 9 Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the two persons, identified as Sananda Pihu and Bhajaman Bhoi. Police said the survivor was sent for medical examination. "We have arrested both the accused, and further investigation is underway," Bayree police station in-charge Ansumala Das said. The accused were forwarded to the court on Wednesday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Tags:
Crime News Jajpur Odisha Rape sex assault
You might also like
Odisha Shocker: 32-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gangraped in Forest Area of Jajpur District; 2 Held
Representative Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jajpur, July 2: Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a tribal woman in Jajpur district, officials said. The incident took place when the 32-year-old woman was herding goats in Bhalukhai forest on Tuesday afternoon. The incident came to light after the survivor, along with her husband, lodged a police complaint. In the complaint, the woman said the accused held her captive and took turns to rape her. Odisha Shocker: 2 Dalit Youths Forced To Crawl, Heads Shaved and Eat Grass Over Cow Smuggling Suspicion in Ganjam; 9 Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the two persons, identified as Sananda Pihu and Bhajaman Bhoi. Police said the survivor was sent for medical examination. "We have arrested both the accused, and further investigation is underway," Bayree police station in-charge Ansumala Das said. The accused were forwarded to the court on Wednesday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Tags:
Crime News Jajpur Odisha Rape sex assault
You might also like
Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman English Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Male Student Multiple Times Over Several Months
News

Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman English Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Male Student Multiple Times Over Several Months
Karnataka Shocker: Infosys Senior Employee Arrested for Filming Woman Colleague While She Was Using Ladies’ Washroom at Office in Bengaluru
News

Karnataka Shocker: Infosys Senior Employee Arrested for Filming Woman Colleague While She Was Using Ladies’ Washroom at Office in Bengaluru
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Dispute During Late-Night Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Dispute During Late-Night Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar
News

Karnataka Shocker: Infosys Senior Employee Arrested for Filming Woman Colleague While She Was Using Ladies’ Washroom at Office in Bengaluru
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Dispute During Late-Night Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Dispute During Late-Night Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar
Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Caught Red-Handed Recording Explicit Videos of Female Colleagues in Washroom, Arrested as Over 30 Obscene Clips Found on His Phone
News

Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Caught Red-Handed Recording Explicit Videos of Female Colleagues in Washroom, Arrested as Over 30 Obscene Clips Found on His Phone

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
india national cricket team vs england cricket team match scorecard
500000+K+ searches
tnpsc
50000+K+ searches
akash deep
5000+K+ searches
carlos alcaraz
5000+K+ searches
ramayana ranbir kapoor
5000+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel