Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 2 (ANI): The first meeting of the Sustainable Finance Working Group began on Thursday in Assam's Guwahati as part of India's year-long G20 presidency.

The event is scheduled to be held on February 2 and 3. More than 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations and also officials from the Government of India will participate in it.

The theme for G20 is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future' with the motto of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Speaking about the meeting, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that it will bring out ways to achieve sustainable goals, agenda and objectives of the Paris agreement.

"This particular group is going to bring out the roadmap of how to mobilise sustainable finance for noble causes. This meeting of the first meeting of the Sustainable Finance Working Group is very important for people around the globe. Out of this two days meeting, we are going to get out of the way to achieve the sustainable goals, agenda and objectives of the Paris agreement," Sonowal said.

The G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group aims to mobilise sustainable finance to help ensure global growth and stability and promote the transition towards a greener, more resilient, and inclusive societies and economies.

The two-day meeting will have four sessions to discuss the following main issues - Mechanisms for mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance; Enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals; and Capacity building of the ecosystem for financing toward sustainable development.

The agenda of the first-day program includes a yoga Session and three SFWG sessions. The first-day program will end up with a River cruise and 'Ratri bhoj par samvaad' and a cultural event, officials said.

The programme on the second day will also contain a yoga session, three side event sessions, the 4th SFWG session and conclude with dinner for delegates at Brahmaputra Heritage Centre, they said.

The essence of India's G20 Presidency is embodied in the theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

The theme underlines the message of interconnectedness and green transformation to promote a pro-life planet with a people-centric approach.

Further, Mission LiFE, a vision pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, places individuals at the centre of driving change in the pursuit of climate action and achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals.

A number of Jan Bhagidari events are also being organised on the sidelines of the meeting including a cleanliness drive, a painting and slogan competition, a Seminar on financing for SDGs, a tree plantation drive, G20 Conclave on innovative investment for Climate Action.

The delegates' hotel has been decorated with souvenirs and paintings depicting the beautiful city.

The delegates on Wednesday visited a wildlife safari in Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Also, the delegates will visit famous sites in Guwahati, including Brahmaputra River Island and Old Governor House. (ANI)

