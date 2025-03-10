Puducherry [India], March 10 (ANI): The first paperless session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly began on Monday morning with the address of Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

Since it is the first session of the year, the Governor has started with the address, and Chief Minister Rangasamy welcomed the Governor who arrived at the Assembly

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Intense Efforts Underway To Trace 7 Remaining Missing Men in SLBC Tunnel, a Day After Recovery of 1 Body From Debris.

The 5th session of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly was held on February 12, under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker R. Selvam.

In this, permission was obtained for additional expenditure. Later, the meeting was adjourned indefinitely.

Also Read | India's AI Sector To Surpass 2.3 Million Job Openings by 2027 Amid Growing Demand in Country: Report.

The 6th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly began with Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan's address. The debate on the Governor's address will be held on Tuesday (March 11).

Subsequently, on Wednesday (March 12) morning, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is in charge of the Finance Department, will present the Puducherry state budget report for the years 2025-2026.

A move was made to improve the paperless Legislative Assembly premises with the financial assistance of the Central Government. Accordingly, portable computers were installed at the seats of the Speaker, Chief Minister, Ministers and all the members.

Through this, infrastructure facilities have been provided for the members to read the budget report, the questions they ask are recorded in the computer, and answers are provided to them through the computer. For this, a control room and a computer training room for members and a service center have also been set up.

Earlier on February 10, Union Minister of State L Murugan asserted that there is no financial crisis in Puducherry, adding that the Central Government has allocated the necessary funds for the Union Territory's development.

He further noted that the Union Budget has been formulated with a long-term vision for India's development.

"An allocation of Rs 3,432 crores has been made for Puducherry, including Rs 1,450 crores for JIPMER and Rs 186 crores for drinking water projects. Additionally, steps have been initiated to upgrade railway stations in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe," he said.

"This budget will make India a developed country. The plan announced in the budget is a plan for all states. The necessary budget has been given to Puducherry. Puducherry does not have any financial crisis. The Central Government has provided the necessary funds," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)