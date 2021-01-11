Nagpur, Jan 11 (PTI) The first phase to recruit personnel for the Maharashtra Police has begun, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

He said the state government had taken a "historic decision by approving to fill up 12,538 'Police Shipai' posts".

"The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up. The second phase will be launched soon," Deshmukh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)