Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Assam Police will produce five of the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case before a court in Guwahati on Wednesday, officials said. All seven were arrested following the death of the popular Assamese singer on September 19, 2025.

Speaking with the ANI, SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, "We had arrested seven people, and the police custody of five persons has been completed, so we are producing them before the court today. The custody of the remaining two will be over the day after tomorrow."

He added that two witnesses were already present at the CID office, and their statements were being recorded. "One more is likely to come today. That takes the total to 10 people who have appeared before the CID. Yesterday, we received a communication requesting that we provide the names of officers who will be visiting Singapore for an investigation, which is a standard process. We are waiting for their response..." he said.

He further stated, "We are not seeking further remand; if future remand is required on new facts, we will ask for it."

Assam Police have tightened security arrangements outside the CID office in Guwahati. Those being produced before the court include Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and others who were arrested by SIT/CID in connection with the case.

Earlier, Special DGP Gupta said that three NRIs have arrived from Singapore and recorded their statements before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gupta said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit the post-mortem report to the court. According to the CID, Jolongsat Narzary, Siddhartha Bora, and Parikshit Sarma are the three NRIs.

"3 NRIs have arrived from Singapore today...Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma and Siddhartha Bora have arrived...Notice has been sent to everybody...We will submit the post-mortem report before the court...There is no question of making it public. When the police remand is over, we will produce them (Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma) before the court, and it will pass appropriate orders," Gupta said on Monday.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death. (ANI)

