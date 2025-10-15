Kolkata, October 15: Kolkata Fatafat, also popularly known as Kolkata FF, is a widely played lottery game in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Satta Matka format is conducted by the Kolkata FF city authorities, with results declared multiple times during the day. The players interested in the Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 15, 2025, can visit portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to know the winning numbers. The game features eight rounds, known as “bazis”, held on a daily basis, with the results being announced at different times throughout the day. The first round begins at 10 AM, with new results declared roughly every 90 minutes. The continuous live updates enable players to follow the winning numbers in real time as each round concludes.

The Kolkata FF lottery is conducted daily from Monday to Sunday and is open only to participants who are physically present in Kolkata. In the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game, players choose numbers and place their bets, which is similar to Satta Matka-style games. Participants looking for the Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 15, 2025, can check the winning numbers on websites mentioned above and get timely updates. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 14, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Lottery players can stay connected on this page or visit the websites to get all the live updates on every winning number as it’s revealed. For accurate and detailed information on all eight bazis, checking the official Kolkata FF platforms is the best way to stay informed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, there are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks.

