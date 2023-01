Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): An elderly couple was strangulated to death by five unidentified assailants who fled with valuables from their house on Thursday night in Fatehpur village of Kanpur, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Dhull said that the dog squad and the forensic team reached the spot as soon as the information was received.

Also Read | Former BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Claims Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Bought Swanky Sports Cars After Raising Funds.

"The couple was sleeping in their homes when the assailants barged in and strangulated them to death. We are looking into the matter and necessary action will be taken," DCP said.

The incident occurred near under the limits of Police Station in the Kakwan area of Kanpur city.

Also Read | Delhi: Wall Collapses at Under-Construction Building at Balaji Action Hospital; One Labourer Dead and Three Injured.

The couple is survived by a son working as a private electrical worker in KESA.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)