India News | Five Battery Storage Systems, Including in Modhera, Operational in Gujarat; 13 Projects in Pipeline to Support Peak Power Demand

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] May 8 (ANI): India's first Solar Village at Modhera, Gujarat, launched the country's first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) integrated with a solar power plant. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has continued to advance in this direction and has strengthened its position among the leading states driving battery storage systems in India.

After Modhera, Gujarat has initiated battery storage systems at five locations with a total capacity of 870 MW. The state has also registered 13 projects across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Patan and Kutch to set up additional battery storage systems. With these forward-looking initiatives and strong policy support, Gujarat is well-positioned to emerge as a national leader in the energy storage sector in future, according to a release.

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These efforts will also contribute to India's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, a battery storage system has been commissioned at Charal in the Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad. Additionally, four systems are operational at Modhera in Mehsana and Lakhpat in Kutch. The state government has also included advanced energy storage systems as a key component in the Gujarat Integrated Renewable Energy Policy, 2025.

Accordingly, standalone battery storage projects, projects linked with new renewable energy installations, and those integrated with existing renewable energy systems are being approved. Eventually, once the Standard Operating Procedure is approved, registrations for battery storage will open for commercial and industrial users. This will allow them to set up battery storage alongside their solar or wind projects, the release stated.

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Battery Energy Storage Systems are essential for storing electricity. Power generation from solar and other renewable sources varies during the day. Solar generation is high during daylight hours but drops in the evening. By storing excess power generated during the day, it can be supplied later when demand peaks. Currently, a sudden rise in evening demand places an additional load on the grid. Battery storage systems help manage this load and maintain grid stability. The state government is steadily advancing in this direction.

The state government is taking a structured approach to developing battery storage systems across Gujarat, with companies being invited in through a competitive bidding process. These systems are being installed near renewable energy projects for quick storage of excess power while minimising transmission losses and wastage, the release stated.

GETCO and power distribution companies strategically identify locations for battery storage systems based on grid capacity and operational requirements. Along with storing electricity, these battery storage systems will help maintain grid stability by supporting voltage and frequency regulation, while also serving as an emergency power backup. (ANI)

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