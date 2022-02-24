Gold biscuits were seized from Air India flight arriving from Dubai

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 24 (ANI): Five gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh with a 99.90 percent purity was found at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday.

According to the Customs Department, the gold biscuits were found under a passenger seat cushion of an Air India flight arriving from Dubai during a routine rummaging done by customs officials.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Sent to Judicial Custody Till March 8.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)