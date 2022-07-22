New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Five men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of redeeming credit card reward points, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh (31), Surendra Singh (24), Prabhjot Singh (23), Shahrukh (22) and Harshdeep Singh (19), they said.

Police had received a complaint in which the victim alleged that he was duped of Rs 3,49,000. He said he received a call from a person claiming to be a bank customer care executive who asked him to activate his credit card on a website whose link was sent by him.

As soon as the complainant filled in his details on that website, he received a message notifying him that an amount of Rs 3,49,000 has been deducted from his card, the officer said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused were operating from Faridabad in Haryana. Raids were conducted and Prabhjot and Harshdeep were nabbed on July 14. Later, Shahrukh, who was calling as an executive of a reputed bank, was also apprehended from Uttam Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Police got information that co-accused Gurmeet and Surendra have already been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh. They were also formally arrested in the case, the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that they were involved in calling credit card owners of a particular bank to get credit card reward points, increasing limit and other services. They also used to send links to fake website of banks, police said.

After receiving details of cards and one time password (OTP), the money was transferred into various e-wallets and bank accounts from where money was withdrawn from ATM. A fake website of a bank was also created for cheating purpose, they said.

Gurmeet used to run a restaurant in Subhash Nagar area. However, it was shut due to lockdown, and and he took to cyber fraud for quick money, police added.

