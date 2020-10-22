Jhabua (MP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim on Wednesday, a case was registered and all five accused were apprehended, Jhabua district's superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch on November 6, 2020; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

According to the complainant, one of the accused, who was known to her, took her to a house in her village on October 17, where four other men were already present, the official said.

The accused allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she complained about the attack, he said.

Also Read | Beldaur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The accused again accosted the victim the next day and took her to a forest, where they allegedly raped and threatened her again, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)