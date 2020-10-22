Beldaur Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Khagaria district of Bihar. The Beldaur Assembly seat falls under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency came into being after the implementation of the recommendations of Delimitation Commission of India in 2008. It has been a JDU seat since 2010. Voting for the Beldaur election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes for all phases will take place on November 10. In the second phase, voting will take place for 94 seats including Beldaur. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the detailed schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In the 2015 Bihar polls, JDU's Panna Lal Singh Patel had won the election, defeating Mithilesh Kumar Nishad of the LJP. Patel, the two-time JDU MLA will also be fighting the 2020 Bihar polls from the Beldaur seat against candidates like Chandan Kumar alias Dr Chandan Yadav of the Congress and Mithilesh Kumar Nishad of the LJP among others.

The battle of Bihar has become even more fierce and interesting with the LJP deciding to fight the polls alone under the leadership of Chirag Paswan. Meanwhile, with the manifestos out, it's also interesting to see which 'job promise' allures voters more this election.

