Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Five people including a nine-year-old girl were killed in a fatal road accident on Saturday in the Medarametla area of the Bapatala district of Andhra Pradesh when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck.

According to police, the five went to offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Sopiral of Chinaganjam Mandal. They participated in the celebrations and started for their home at around 11.30 pm when the car met with the accident.

Also Read | SNM Ubayidullah Dies: Senior DMK Leader and Former Tamil Nadu Minister Passes Away at 83.

Three women who were travelling along with a minor girl died including driver Brahmachari.

The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Waheeda Wali (38), Sheikh Ayesha Humerawali (9), Gurujala Jayashree (50), Divya Teja of Gurujala (29), Kondamudi Veera Brahmachari (22).

Also Read | NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Agrees With Amit Shah, Says Home Minister's Views on Cooperative Sector 'Appropriate'.

They were travelling back in their car to their hometown in Guntur.

The front part of the car was severely damaged in the accident which took place between 12 midnight and 1 o'clock.

A case has been registered and police is conducting an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)