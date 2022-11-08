Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Five people were injured when a cylinder exploded in Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 6 am in New Kalpana Chawl (tenement) located near the Western Express Highway, he said.

Five people, in the age group of 27 to 45 years, suffered injuries and were rushed to the nearby V N Desai Hospital, the official said, adding that their condition was stable.

