A fire erupted at a house in Mumbai's Mazgaon locality on Friday afternoon. Initially, it was reported that the fire was caused by an explosion of a bike battery. But the fire officials found the battery to be intact and said the fire might have been caused by a short circuit. Meanwhile, no injuries or casualties were reported, however, the entire house has been completely damaged in the mishap. Video: People Rush to Couple's Rescue After Their Scooter Catches Fire.

House Gutted in Blaze:

So it wasn't the bike battery that blasted as fire brigade officials have found the battery to be intact. Likely to have been a short circuit. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 28, 2022

