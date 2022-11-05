A fire has been reported in the South Mumbai shopping avenue Fashion Street on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1.02 pm; no injuries have been reported, said officials. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire which engulfed shops in Fashion Street was of level 1. Reportedly, more than 20 shops have been engulfed in the fire. The Mumbai traffic police said that the road has been closed for traffic temporarily until the situation is brought to order. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts At a Factory in Narela, Rescue Operations Underway

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Information about fire in shops at Fashion Street, Mumbai received. Fire tenders sent to the spot. More details awaited: BMC — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Watch Videos of Fashion Street Fire:

A fire has broken out at Fashion Street,South Mumbai Fire Brigade is at the spot. The road is temporarily closed for traffic till the situation is brought to order.@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp @mybmc pic.twitter.com/Q2dbzv6Fxv — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) November 5, 2022

#MumbaiFire: Over a dozen shops at #FashionStreet were reduced to ashes at Azad Maidan near #Churchgate. Several agencies including Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and others rushed to the spot. It’s premature to ascertain the cause of #FIRE. @mid_day @patel_bhupen pic.twitter.com/ENlbWW6yRc — Diwakar Sharma 🦅 (@DiwakarSharmaa) November 5, 2022

