Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Five people were killed after two vehicles collided with each other in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Tikri village on Tuesday night.

Police Station Incharge, Manish Kumar told ANI they received information about the incident and immediately reached the spot.

"Few people were trapped, we cut open the vehicles and rescued a few people," he added.

"We rushed them to the hospital in our police vehicles," the official said.

"Five people have died and others are under treatment...," he added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

