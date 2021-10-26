Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) At least five persons were killed and an equal number were injured in a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Writes UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Connection With Minor’s Rape in Bulandshahr.

Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to douse the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Arms, Ammunition Recovered by Security Forces in Poonch.

"At least 5 persons, suspected to be owner and workers, at the firecracker shop put up in Sankarapuram ahead of Diwali, were killed," a senior police officer told PTI.

The five persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, he said.

Further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)