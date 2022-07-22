Shimla, Jul 22 (PTI) A flash flood led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.

An incident of flash flood occurred at Chhozing and Gauri in Udaipur subdivision, which led to the road blockade, he added.

The work to reopen the road is under process, he said.

