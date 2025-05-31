Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 31 (ANI): Flash floods and multiple landslide incidents in Mizoram have killed four people in the last 24 hours, as per officials.

As per reports of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)s of various districts of Mizoram, several landslides have taken place in Aizwal, Lunglei, Champhai, Kolasib, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, Mamit, Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts in last 24 hours causing damaged to several houses, roads, leaving people affected.

As per the DDMA reports, three people of a family died in the flash floods in Champhai district, while another died in Serchhip district.

Meanwhile, another person has been trapped in debris, as per the district administration.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh in a post on X expressed grief on the death of the people.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall in Mizoram. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and those who have lost their homes and properties. I pray for the speedy recovery of all injured. I commend the tireless efforts of all involved in the rescue operations amidst this crisis. As heavy rains persist, I urge everyone, especially those in disaster-prone areas, to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution," the post read.

Monitoring and relief operations are being carried out by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department (DMDR) in areas of widespread damage.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Prof. Lalnilawma visited the State Emergency Operation Centre at the Directorate of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Centre in Aizawl to monitor an oversee the extent of damages and plan further relief strategies.

Prof. Lalnilawma expressed his deep concern regarding the damage caused by natural calamities across Mizoram.

He assured that the government, through the DM&R Department, is carrying out relief efforts to the best of its ability.

Lalnilawma condoled the affected families and also announced relief and assistance for the families. Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh was also announced by the Minister to the kin of the deceased.

He also urged public to practice the judicious use of water and rainwater harvesting.

Members of the Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority, local leaders and volunteer group leaders also visited various disaster-hit areas within Aizawl alongside the DM&R Minister and department officials. (ANI)

