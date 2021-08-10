Bhopal, Aug 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said flights from Rewa to Bhopal and Indore will start soon as the state government has agreed on providing 100 per cent viability gap funding (VGF) amount for the purpose.

Former minister Rajendra Shukla met the chief minister on the matter and requested Chouhan to expedite the matter following which he directed officials to send a consent letter as desired by the Civil Aviation Ministry on the issue of giving 100 per cent VGF contribution, an official said.

Chouhan informed that a 72-seater plane will soon operate on the sector connecting Rewa to Bhopal and Indore.

Shukla said the flight service will give a necessary boost to economic activities in the Vindhya region of the state.

