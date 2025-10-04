Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Flipkart Group took the initiative of empowering women entrepreneurs and self-help groups by organising a workshop on product photography, online marketing, pricing, and customer engagement in collaboration with the state government.

The Chief Corporate Officer of Flipkart Group said that the goal is to bring the women entrepreneurs and self-help groups on he digital platform to market their products and grow their customer base.

"In collaboration with the state government, we are organising this workshop today, and its aim is to bring women entrepreneurs, women from self-help groups, artisans and weavers onto the digital market platform," he said. "For this, a training session has been organised for them, and it will continue in the future. During the training, they are taught how to capitalise on the significant opportunity of digital commerce, which is currently present in India, to increase their income," he added.

Spekaing on the collaboration, Raipur collector Gaurav Kumar said, "On the Chief Minister's instructions, the Flipkart Group has been connected with women's self-help groups and women entrepreneurs in our state. Not only are they providing them with training, but also guiding them on what to sell on digital platforms and how to handle feedback. We are very happy that they are putting a product of a local entrepreneur on the Flipkart website... This is just the beginning..."

A self-help group member, Nisha Goyal, shared her experience, stating that previously the sale was made through markets; however, the workshop educated the group to widen the perspective and sell products abroad through an e-commerce platform.

"I am from Balod district and my work is related to handicrafts, which include handmade embroidery and painting. We design clothing, such as bed sheets, sarees, and kurtis, and sell them in the market. Previously, we used to sell our products in the surrounding areas, but now we have the opportunity to sell our products domestically and abroad through Flipkart. This will help them generate a good income," Nisha said.

Parvati Devangan, another self-help group member, also appreciated the initiative, suggesting that the opportunity would help in the promotion of the products. "I'm from Durg district and a member of the Maa Parmeshwari Group. Our group, comprising 15 women, has been in the spice business for four years. They (Flipkart) have been provided with valuable information on promotion (during training workshop)... and have been given the opportunity to partner with Flipkart... This will help promote their products," she said.

Flipkart Group is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India. It has made sales and purchases easier for various sectors such as apparel, electronics, groceries, home decor, stationery, and much more, with easy and quick delivery and returns. (ANI)

