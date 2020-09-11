New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to October 9 hearing on the bail plea filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with one of the cases related to the fodder scam.

"The next hearing on the bail plea in the case will be held on October 9. The bail plea will be decided on the next date of hearing," advocate Prabhat Kumar, lawyer of Lalu Yadav, said while speaking to reporters here.

Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure from the COVID-19 virus.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

