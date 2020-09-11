New Delhi, September 11: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2020, the Election Commission on Friday released the revised guidelines for publishing a candidate's criminal antecedents. The guidelines are required to be followed by the political parties and candidates for all the upcoming polls. They would be required to publish the records thrice, via available mainstream press mediums, to inform the voters. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Unemployment Turns Into Major Poll Issue.

The guidelines are part of the Commission's strategy to reduce criminalisation of politics and keep the voters well-informed about the candidates who are in the race. Activists had earlier demanded a rejig in the guidelines related to publishing of criminal records, claiming that a significant section among the electorate are not informed if the criminal antecedents of a candidate are not published adequately.

See Full Statement Issued by ECI

In continuation of the detailed instructions dated 10.10.2018 and 6.3.2020 issued by ECI in the matter of publicity of criminal antecedents by the contesting candidates as well as by the political parties nominating such candidates, it was discussed at length in the Commission’s meeting today. Commission decided to further streamline the instructions concerning publicity of criminal antecedents by candidates concerned and by the political parties, who nominate them for elections. Commission has always emphasised on this moral yardstick for overall betterment of electoral democracy.

2. Highlights of the modified instructions are as follows:

A. Revised Timeline for Publicity

As per the revised guideline, the candidates as well as the political parties, regarding candidates nominated by them, will publish the details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television in following manner:

(i) First publicity: Within first 4 days of last date of withdrawal. (ii) Second publicity: Within 5th to 8th day of last date of withdrawal (iii) Third publicity: From 9th day till the last day of campaign, i.e. two days prior to date of poll)

This timeline will help the voters in exercising their choices in more informed manner.

B. Regarding the publicity by uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them, it is clarified that uncontested winner candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them shall also publicise the criminal antecedents, if any, as prescribed for other contesting candidates and political parties.

3. As decided by Commission, a Compendium of all instructions and formats issued so far, in this matter, is being published for the benefit of stakeholders. This will help in creating more awareness amongst the voters and other stakeholders.

4. All instructions, in this regard, must be complied by the contesting candidates with criminal antecedents and the political parties regarding their nominated candidates.

5. These modified instructions shall apply with immediate effect.

