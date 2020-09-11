Poonam Pandey has surprised her legion of fans with her wedding announcement. The scintillating actress-model tied the knot with her boyfriend Sam Bombay. The couple shared a few pictures of their happy day on social media. Poonam looks breathtaking in her wedding lehenga. The couple has been timely posting pictures with each other on Instagram. They have even posted a liplock video that raised eyebrows. That's not all a complaint was filed against them when they posted a picture where Poonam appeared topless, while Sam covered her bosom with his palms. Poonam Pandey and Beau Sam Bombay Get Married, Couple Shares Beautiful Pictures from Their Ceremony.

Certainly, the couple is racy. But many of their moments captured online are nothing short of cute. So, to congratulate the couple, here are some adorable pictures of them celebrating love. We wish them a lifetime of happiness. Poonam Pandey Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Bombay! Check Out XXX-Tra HOT Pic of The Couple Flaunting Their Engagement Rings.

The Couple's Pics With Meet Bros

View this post on Instagram A night to remember. With @sambombay & @meetbrosofficial A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on Oct 10, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

Friendship Day Post

This Lovely Hug

View this post on Instagram I found you and I lost myself. @ipoonampandey A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Aug 1, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

This Cute Peck On The Cheek

View this post on Instagram A kiss is greater than a rose. A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

Sam's Birthday Post For Poonam

Poonam and Sam had announced their engagement about a month back. As per a report by India.com, Poonam was arrested with her boyfriend on May 11 for breaking lockdown rules. However, Poonam had denied these reports of an arrest, saying that she was at home watching movies.

