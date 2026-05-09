India News | Folk Artists, Purulia Chhau Dancers to Perform Ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's Swearing-in as West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Folk artists and performers from across West Bengal have gathered at the Brigade Parade Ground to celebrate ahead of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony as the state's first BJP Chief Minister.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal, is set to take the oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister on Saturday.

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A folk artist from Cooch Behar said, "I am feeling great," as Purulia Chhau dancers added a vibrant folk music and dance element to the grand occasion.

BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi termed the event historic, stating, "Today is a historic day for both the BJP and the people of Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as Chief Minister, with NDA leaders, including Chief Ministers, Ministers, and the Prime Minister, present in Bengal. For the first time, a BJP government is being formed in the state, as the people have rejected an anti-people government. My congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari, under his leadership, Bengal will move forward."

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has arrived in Kolkata to attend the ceremony, which will be attended by senior NDA leaders, including Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister.

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence that West Bengal would transform into "Sonar Bangla" under Adhikari's leadership.

"I am very happy. Under the leadership of Suvendu da, we will turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'. This achievement is the result of everyone's contribution," Majumdar said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul termed Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the post, asserting that he had fought tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years.

"We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari has been unanimously elected by 207 BJP MLAs. He is the most suitable choice because of the way he has fought for the last five years, both inside and outside the Assembly. Who could be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? All 207 MLAs have to work round the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next five years, we must deliver what West Bengal did not receive in the last 50 years," she said.

The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)