New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Following the intervention of Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Google has restored its all apps, as per the government sources.

Sources added to discuss the matter further the minister has called a meeting with the tech giant on Monday.

Recently, Google announced that it will be removing certain Indian apps from its Play Store. The reason behind this decision is a disagreement over service fee payments, as per reports. (ANI)

