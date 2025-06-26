Amritsar, Jun 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from Uttarakhand was rescued and reunited with his family after allegedly being held as a bonded labourer at a cowshed in a village in Tarn Taran district, officials said on Thursday.

Ramesh Kumar, from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was rescued following the intervention of Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, an official statement said.

After a video went viral on social media purportedly showing Kumar tending to cattle under exploitative conditions, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni reached out to Governor Kataria.

Kataria then directed Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, to take prompt action.

Responding swiftly, the DGP mobilised the Tarn Taran district police, who located Kumar within hours and rescued him from the custody of the cowshed owner, a statement said.

A joint team led by the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, rescued Kumar from bonded labour at the Dinewal village.

The rescue team included senior police and civil officials.

Kumar was forced to work against his will for the past three years at the cowshed, SSP Tarn Taran, Deepak Pareek stated, adding that legal proceedings were initiated following his rescue.

Kumar was handed over to his family, who had come to Tarn Taran on Wednesday.

An FIR dated June 25 under Sections 143 (trafficking of a person) and 146 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the BNS was registered at the Goindwal Sahib Police Station.

The SSP assured that the three individuals accused in the case will be arrested soon.

