New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday briefed three of the seven multi-party delegations ahead of their visits to different countries to put across India's stand following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Members of the delegations headed by JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and DMK's Kanimozhi attended the briefing in which they are expected to be told about their agenda and its finer details.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was included at the last minute after his party protested the government's "unilateral" decision to pick its MP Yusuf Pathan, also joined the meeting.

Banerjee is part of the delegation led by Jha which will be travelling to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

