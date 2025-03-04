New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to visit Russia on March 7 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart on various aspects of bilateral cooperation including trade and energy ties, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary is also likely to meet a number of senior Russian leaders.

The visit by the foreign secretary is taking place amid renewed focus on the Ukraine conflict after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traded verbal blows at the Oval Office in the White House on Friday last that drew global attention.

Europe has come out in strong support of Zelenskyy following unprecedented scenes that unfolded in the Oval Office.

The Ukraine conflict is likely to figure in Misri's talks with his Russian interlocutors.

The issue of discharge of the remaining Indian nationals serving in the Russian military may also figure in the talks.

In January, India said 12 Indian nationals have been killed while serving with the Russian military and another 16 have been listed by Russia as missing.

People cited above said possible implications of the new Western sanctions on Russia on New Delhi's energy ties with Moscow may figure during the foreign secretary's meetings with Russian officials.

There is no official announcement yet on the visit.

Misri's trip to Russia is taking place nearly three months after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the country.

