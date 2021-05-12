Nagpur, May 12 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to suspended forest officer M Shriniwas Reddy in the case of suicide of range forest officer Deepali Chavan.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Justice Manish Pitale of the high court's Nagpur bench found no material on record implicating Reddy in the case.

Reddy, the field director of Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Maharashtra, is a co-accused in the case and was arrested last month.

Chavan, a range forest officer posted in Melghat, allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with a service weapon due to harassment by senior officials in March this year.

Reddy had moved the high court seeking bail and quashing of the FIR registered against him.

Last week, a division bench of high court's Justices A S Chandurkar and Pushpa Ganediwala said police can conduct probe against Reddy in the case, but shall not file a charge sheet against him till further orders.

The court had sought replies from the prosecution by June 14 and adjourned the case for final disposal.

Earlier, Deputy Conservator of Forest Vinod Shivkumar was also arrested in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)