Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) The Kerala Human Rights Commission (HRC) on Wednesday directed the formation of a committee to resolve complaints related to illegally placed billboards and parking of vehicles on footpaths, saying the right of the people to move safely on roads and roadsides should not be hampered.

State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas said the committee should include municipal, police and public works officials and it should meet once every month to ensure action is taken against those who violate the law and encroach upon footpaths.

The direction was issued on a complaint filed by a visually impaired person, Nidheesh Philip, against encroachment on footpaths.

The Commission directed the authorities to be vigilant when dealing with complaints of encroachments on the footpaths.

The order said that despite directions of the Kerala High Court and the Commission on the issue, there were complaints that freedom of movement was being obstructed.

The District Police Chief, in a report, informed the Commission that police assistance was being provided to the municipal squads that deal with complaints of encroachment on the sidewalks and that fines are levied for parking vehicles on the footpaths.

The police also told the Commission that station house officers have been instructed to create awareness about the dangers caused by arches and other structures installed by political parties on public roads and roadsides.

