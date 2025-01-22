Jalgaon, January 22: At least eight to 10 people reportedly died and several others were injured after passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express train in Pachora taluka of Jalgaon district in North Maharashtra. The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the railway line between Mahiji and Pardhade stations. The passengers were outside their coaches suspecting some fire in the train. Railway officials and other staff have reached the spot.

The chaos erupted at Paranda railway station in Jalgaon district following rumours of a fire on the Pushpak Express. Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai, came to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain. At the same time, the Karnataka Express, travelling from Manmad to Bhusawal, was approaching on the parallel track. Jalgaon Train Accident: 8-10 Killed As Pushpak Express Passengers Jump From Train Amid Fire Rumour, Get Hit by Karnataka Express Train (Watch Videos).

Devendra Fadnavis Mourns Loss of Lives in Jalgaon Train Tragedy

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families. 🙏 My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police are already at the site, with the District Collector… https://t.co/MbS8rCdzDu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2025

Eyewitnesses say that the commotion started when sparks appeared from the wheels of the Pushpak Express as it halted near Paranda station. A rumour of a fire quickly spread among passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Jalgaon SP confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating, "Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction." Jalgaon Train Accident: 8 Injured As Karnataka Express Strikes Passengers of Pushpak Express in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, in his post on X said, “The tragic incident of the loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured. 8 ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, and floodlights have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration.”

The Jalgaon district guardian minister Gulabrao Patil said that the incident took place near Pardhade village. “Some people say that the accident happened while crossing the railway tracks. Others say that people jumped off the train on the rumour of a fire. The provincial officer and the collector are reaching the spot in 15 to 20 minutes. It takes 30 to 40 minutes to reach the spot from Jalgaon. But unless someone goes there, it won’t be possible to give the exact information,” he added.

Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad said that the Central Railway Control Room informed that an accident occurred with the Karnataka Express, in which 8 to 10 people were injured and died on the spot. After that, the district administration immediately sent ambulances to the spot. Provincial officials have reached the spot. Police officers have also reached. Senior officials of the Railway Department are also doing relief work after the accident. Prasad also said that help is being sought from three hospitals -- a rural hospital, a private hospital and a government medical college. All patients are being treated in these hospitals.

“According to preliminary information, about 8 to 10 were reportedly dead. Official figures are not yet available. Our priority right now is to provide treatment to the injured,” he added.

