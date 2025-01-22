Jalgaon, January 22: The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 11, with six others injured after the Karnataka Express hit passengers of the Pushpak Express on Wednesday, a senior official confirmed. According to initial reports, the passengers had stepped out of their coaches due to a suspected fire on the Pushpak Express. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express arrived on the adjacent track and hit them.

"As per the information, 11 people have died in the accident. Police and other officials are at the spot. Eight ambulances and several railway rescue vans have been sent to the site. The District Collector and DRM are in contact, and all possible help is being provided," Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam told ANI. Jalgaon Train Accident: 8-10 Killed As Pushpak Express Passengers Jump From Train Amid Fire Rumour, Get Hit by Karnataka Express Train (Watch Videos).

Death Toll Rises to 11 in Jalgaon Train Accident

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra: 11 people died and 5 others were injured as the passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express in Pachora of Jalgaon district. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/ox4W7XXyW7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Jalgaon Train Accident

#WATCH | At least 8 passengers of Pushpak Express suffered grievous injuries after being hit by Karnataka Express in Pachora of Jalgaon district. Visuals from the hospital in Jalgaon where the injured have been rushed to. As per Railway officials, an incident of alarm chain… pic.twitter.com/bxS6FqbDqh — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Ambulances and Railway rescue vans reach the spot in Pachora of Jalgaon district. As per Nashik Divisional Commissioner, 11 people died and 5 others were injured as the passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express. pic.twitter.com/bNsO6lRT3g — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Additionally, Superintendent of Police Maheswar Reddy informed ANI that six people sustained injuries in the crash. "Till now, 11 people have died in the accident, and six others are injured and receiving treatment. As per information received from the hospital, no one is in critical condition," he added. ‘Deeply Distressing’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Mourns Loss of Lives After 8 Killed, Several Injured in Jalgaon Train Tragedy.

Ambulances, railway rescue vans, and fire tenders reached the site in Pachora, Jalgaon district.

