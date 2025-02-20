New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The AAP government in Delhi had several run-ins with lieutenant governors over various issues in the past decade. However, with the BJP coming to power in the city after more than 26 years, many expect the relationship to improve, paving the way for smooth governance.

A senior BJP leader said the LG being the head of the Delhi government holds a position of authority. "It means the elected dispensation in Delhi must work not only in cooperation with him but also attach requisite dignity to the constitutional office, a fact sorely neglected by the AAP," he said.

The leader asserted that with the BJP in power both at the Centre and in Delhi, the fine balancing act with the LG office will no longer be an issue.

The LG is appointed by the President on the advice of the Union government.

According to BJP leaders, governance and public service delivery are likely to see major improvements now.

Solving persistent issues like Yamuna pollution, and deteriorating civil infrastructure like roads, water supply, drainage and public transport are likely to receive a boost, besides a general upswing in overall governance and public service delivery, they said.

The leader also asserted that the recurring issue of jurisdictional authority between the LG and an elected government, which remained a major bone of contention when AAP was in power, is also likely to take a back seat now.

V K Saxena, after taking over as Delhi LG in May 2022, had frequent confrontations with the AAP government on sanitation issues, Yamuna pollution levels, infrastructure and other matters related to policy and governance.

The strained relations between the two sides had a major impact on governance. The LG, through his control over the services department and bureaucracy, kept the previous AAP dispensation on a tight leash.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had hit back defiantly, accusing the LG of jeopardising governance and smooth delivery of services.

Another BJP leader said the party respects constitutional authorities and always aims to serve the people by ensuring coordination and cooperation with them. Taking everyone together, the BJP will now work to make Delhi a "developed capital", the leader said.

First-time BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta was administered oath as the chief minister by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Her Council of Ministers were also sworn in.

Soon after taking charge of her office at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta asserted that not a single day would be wasted in realising the "Viksit Delhi" mission and said the new BJP government would fulfil all the promises made to Delhiites.

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, won the February 5 assembly polls, dismantling the decade-long political dominance of AAP.

