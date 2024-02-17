Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 17 (ANI): Pradeep Panigrahi, the former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and MLA representing Gopalpur, hinted at the likelihood of joining the BJP. Panigrahi revealed that a meeting took place between him and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) state President Manmohan Samal, where they discussed crucial political issues in the state.

"We (I and BJP state President Manmohan Samal) met yesterday and discussed the political issues of the state. It was a good discussion, and I am positive about the outcome, which will be revealed at the right time," Former BJD Leader Pradeep Panigrahi said.

When questioned about whether Samal had extended an invitation to join the BJP, Panigrahi confirmed, "Yes, there was a fruitful discussion, and we are waiting for the right time to reveal the facts. Many issues were discussed."

Turning the focus to the upcoming 2024 elections, Panigrahi shared his perspective, predicting an 'orange tsunami.'

"In the 2024 elections, we will see an 'orange tsunami.' Despite daily declarations, people have decided that enough is enough. We need a change--a new government with new policies, new leadership, and a new vision," Pradeep Panigrahi said.

Earlier, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Thursday.

Vaishnaw has been assured support of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The BJD in its statement said that when Ashwini Vaishnaw was elected from Odisha, he took the oath as the Union Railway Minister in the central government, and it's a significant development that an Odisha representative became the Railway Minister. He made considerable efforts for Odisha's development, particularly in expanding the railway network. In the current budget, there's an allocation of 10,000 crores for our East Coast Zone, indicating a positive step for Odisha's prosperity and development. (ANI)

