Hyderabad, February 17: As many as 20 stray dogs were found shot dead by unidentified persons in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, police said on Friday. In the incident which took place in Ponnakal village late on Thursday night, five more dogs were found injured, they said.

Unknown persons shot at stray dogs with weapons and police were informed about the incident on Friday morning, a police official said, adding that 20 dogs were found dead and five dogs were injured in the incident. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dogs Attack Child at Kumar Pebble Park Society in Handewadi, Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Disturbing Video Goes Viral).

An investigation is underway to identify the culprits, he said.

An eyewitness has claimed that one person who came in a car is the one who committed the crime, the official said, based on preliminary investigation. Dog Attack in Surat: Stray Dogs Kill Four-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat.

A case under section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, besides Arms Act, has been registered at Addakal Police Station based on a complaint by a panchayat official.