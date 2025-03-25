Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) A former BJP office bearer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing laptops and desktop computers for a college in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mukhtar Ahmad Mir was arrested on the charges of forgery and stealing property worth Rs 30 lakhs from a polytechnic college in the district. The stolen items included several laptops and desktop computers, they added.

Mir, a former district general secretary of the BJP, is also facing charges of forging stamps of senior officials in rural development department, revenue department and a bank, the officials said.

They said police has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and started investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a BJP spokesperson said Mir was expelled from the party on December 2024.

"The BJP does not support any criminal or anti-social activity. We are for justice and against corruption," the spokesperson said.

