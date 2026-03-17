Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that it is altering the Right to Information (RTI) framework to shield corruption and mislead the public.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla ahead of the resumption of the Assembly Budget Session, Thakur claimed that the move goes against the spirit of the RTI law brought during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

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"The government is trying to avoid giving clear answers. What are they trying to hide? You can hide facts for some time, but the truth will come out sooner or later," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the BJP leader alleged that he has repeatedly misled the people and failed to uphold public trust. "A big concern is that the Chief Minister is not fulfilling the trust of the people. How many times has he misled the public? How many times has he made incorrect statements in public programmes?" he said.

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Thakur further alleged that the government is attempting to keep vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau-related matters out of the RTI ambit, questioning the intent behind such decisions. "The RTI Act was brought to ensure transparency. Today, the same Congress party is trying to dilute it. What do they want to hide?" he asked.

He said the opposition is examining all possible options under the rules and will chalk out its strategy to raise these issues in the Assembly. "We will sit together, discuss our notices, and ensure that these issues are debated in the House," he added.

Raising concerns over an alleged vigilance inquiry, Thakur said the public has the right to know the charges, allegations, and progress in such cases. "If an inquiry has been marked, what action has been taken? Why is information being withheld?" he questioned.

The former Chief Minister also accused the government of presiding over rising corruption in the state, alleging irregularities in forest clearances and claiming that norms are being violated. "Permissions are given for limited tree felling, but far more trees are being cut. This reflects a larger pattern," he said.

He further alleged that industries are moving out of Himachal Pradesh and the state is facing a difficult situation. "Himachal is going through a very challenging phase. There is confusion in governance and policies," he said.

Thakur also hinted at internal and external political pressures on the government, alleging that key decisions are being influenced by the Congress leadership in Delhi, including senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Warning of strong political resistance, he said, "If the government continues in this direction, it will face serious challenges. We will raise all these issues inside the Vidhan Sabha."

He also termed the recent move to withdraw Cabinet rank status as a "mere eyewash," stating that if the government was serious about curbing wasteful expenditure, the decision should have been taken immediately after the court ordered the removal of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

Thakur alleged misuse of public funds and said the government would be held accountable in the Assembly for "every rupee spent," warning that symbolic measures aimed at gaining headlines would not be accepted by the people.

The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is set to resume on March 18. Three sittings have already been done, and tomorrow the session will resume after a break, with the opposition gearing up to corner the government on multiple issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)