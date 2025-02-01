Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Kishan Kapoor passed away at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness at PGI Chandigarh.

His last rites will be performed tomorrow in his native village of Dharamshala.

The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, JP Nadda, along with several prominent party leaders, has expressed deep condolences on the passing of senior BJP leader, former minister, and former MP Kishan Kapoor.

JP Nadda described Kapoor as a sweet-spoken, sociable, and visionary leader. He recalled their close relationship and shared that he had the opportunity to work alongside Kapoor in the Assembly. Calling Kapoor's death a personal loss, Nadda said it was an irreparable loss.

Several leaders also mourned the loss of Former minister. State In-charge Shrikant Sharma, State President of BJP Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, State Co-In-charge Sanjay Tandon, former State Presidents Maheshwar Singh, Suresh Chandel, Suresh Bhardwaj, Satpal Singh Satti, Suresh Kashyap, and Rajya Sabha MP Ms. Indu Goswami offered condolences.

Also other leaders include Dr Sikander Kumar, Harsh Mahajan, Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur, Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj, actress Kangana Ranaut, Kangra Parliamentary Constituency In-charge and MLA Vipin Parmar, Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency In-charge and MLA Vikram Thakur, Mandi Parliamentary Constituency In-charge and State Vice President Govind Thakur, Shimla Parliamentary Constituency In-charge and MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor, and Bihari Lal Sharma expressed shock on his death.

The BJP leader joined Jan Sangh in 1970, and after the Bharatiya Janata Party was formed in 1980, he became the President of the Dharamshala Mandal in 1982. He was first elected as an MLA in 1990 and was re-elected to the Assembly in 1993. During his political career, he served as the Chief Whip of the party in the Assembly and was the President of District Kangra from 1995 to 1997.

Kapoor made significant contributions to the state's development as the Transport and Law Minister, as well as the Food Supply and Urban Development Minister.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency and won with a record margin, one of the highest in the country. The BJP leaders prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family.(ANI)

