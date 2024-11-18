Senior BJP leader and former Odisha Minister Samir Dey passed away today, November 18, at the age of 67. According to reports, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Odisha's Cuttack. Dey was hospitalised since November 1. A three-term MLA from the Cuttack City constituency, Dey served two consecutive terms in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to console Dey's death. Odisha Delegation Embarks on First Day of Singapore Visit to Attract Global Investments.

Odisha BJP Leader Samir Dey Passes Away

Senior BJP leader Samir Dey Passes Away He was ailing & hospitalised in a private hospital in Cuttack He was elected to the Assembly thrice from Cuttack Assembly seat He served as a Cabinet Minister in the BJD-BJP alliance Govt from 2000-09 He served as Urban Development… pic.twitter.com/Y191FKFNsr — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) November 18, 2024

His Selfless Service and Contributions Will Never Be Forgotten

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Samir Dey Ji, senior BJP leader & former Minister. His selfless service and contributions will never be forgotten. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 #RIP #SamirDeyJi pic.twitter.com/Y8riBJE47h — Pranab Kumar Sahoo 🇮🇳 (@sahoopranab) November 18, 2024

Odisha CM Condoles Passing Away of Samir Dey

ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମୀର ଦେ'ଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦା ସହିତ ତାଙ୍କର ଶେଷକୃତ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ କରାଯିବ।… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)