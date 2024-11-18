Senior BJP leader and former Odisha Minister Samir Dey passed away today, November 18, at the age of 67. According to reports, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Odisha's Cuttack. Dey was hospitalised since November 1. A three-term MLA from the Cuttack City constituency, Dey served two consecutive terms in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to console Dey's death. Odisha Delegation Embarks on First Day of Singapore Visit to Attract Global Investments.

Odisha BJP Leader Samir Dey Passes Away

His Selfless Service and Contributions Will Never Be Forgotten

Odisha CM Condoles Passing Away of Samir Dey

