New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh minister Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Tuesday in the presence of party MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders.

In his political career of more than four decades, Yadav was associated with various parties, including the Janata Party, Congress and the BJP.

He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly thrice and served as a minister in the state during the Congress and BJP regimes.

Yadav was first elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1977 and then in 1993 and 2003.

"By joining AAP, Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav has strengthened our presence in Madhya Pradesh.... Together we will forge ahead with renewed vigour and determination, ensuring the Aam Aadmi Party's success in Madhya Pradesh and beyond," AAP MP Sanjay Singh said at the press conference.

Yadav thanked AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking him into the party fold and said, “I firmly believe that with the support of people, the Aam Aadmi Party will not only form the government in Madhya Pradesh but also make Arvind Kejriwal the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections."

The AAP is gearing up to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due to be held later this year.

