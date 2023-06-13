Indore, June 13: Liquor bottles was thrown by some unidentified person at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district following which a case has been registered into the matter, a police official said on Tuesday.

The mosque is situated at AB road in the city. After the incident, members of the mosque committee lodged a police complaint and also submitted CCTV footage of the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Under-Construction Mosque Vandalised in Banda, Police Launch Probe.

Liquor Bottles Thrown Inside Mosque in Indore

Caught on Cam: A group of drunkards arrive in a luxury car and allegedly threw empty liquor bottles inside a mosque at Indore's AB Road on wee hours of Tuesday.

Later acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the unknown person at MIG police station in the district. Jharkhand Shocker: Youth Urinates Inside Mosque in Giridih, Four Arrested (Watch Video).

"The incident occurred at around 4 am on Monday. Some anti-social elements came in a car, out of which one person threw the liquor bottles in the mosque. A case has been registered against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 (A) and started efforts to nab the accused," MIG Police station in charge Ajay Verma said.

