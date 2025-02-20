Dimapur (Nagaland), Feb 20 (PTI) Six-time MLA and former Nagaland minister Kejong Chang died here early on Thursday, his family said.

He was 102 and is survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren.

Chang was the first appointed 'dobashi' (interpreter) for Tuensang Frontier Agency under North East Frontier Agency in 1949 and was subsequently promoted to 'head dobashi'.

In 1957, he was appointed as honorary captain of the newly constituted Village Guards Organisation.

In 1965, he was promoted to second-class political assistant to the deputy commissioner and retired from government service in June 1991. After retirement, he was reinstated as advisor to the Governor of Nagaland for three years from 1991 to 1993.

Kejong Chang joined politics in 1998 and was elected unopposed from Tuensang Sadar-II assembly constituency. He served as an MLA in the 9th, 11th, 12th and 13th Houses of the Nagaland Assembly. He was also elected to the assembly twice during 2007 and 2009 by-elections.

Family sources said his body will buried in his native village in Tuensang.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton condoled Chang's demise.

In his condolence message, Rio said Chang's election to the state assembly for six times indicates his popularity among the masses.

"He was not only a colleague but also like an elder brother whom I looked up to. I found him to be a simple man, yet a visionary leader who had long-standing affinity with the people, especially those from the grassroots," Rio said.

In his demise, the Chang community in particular and the Nagas, in general, have lost a father figure and a guardian, the CM said, adding that the emptiness created by his demise will be difficult to fill.

"His good legacy will continue and he will be remembered for all the sacrifices, and the contributions made towards the state's welfare," Rio said.

On behalf of the state government, Rio conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to God to grant them strength, and comfort to bear this irreparable loss.

Taking to X, Deputy CM Patton said, "His contributions to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered."

