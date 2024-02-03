Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, "Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed Covid and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days," he wrote in a post on X on Friday.

According to sources, the former Chief Minister has been admitted to the IDH centre of SMS Hospital in Jaipur for better recovery.

The condition of the former CM is stable as of now and he is recovering under the supervision of doctors.

Gehlot also urged people to prioritise their well-being during the transitional weather.

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he added in the post.(ANI)

