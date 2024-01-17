Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the decision to elect Tika Ram Jully as the Leader of the Opposition and said that the way Ram Temple was being politicised was not a good sign.

Ashok Gehlot said, "I am hopeful that Tika Ram Jully will play a good role as the Leader of the Opposition with our support. He is very experienced."

Gehlot further said that they all were devotees of Lord Ram. "He was known as Maryada Purushottam The way the Ram temple is being politicised is not a good sign," he said.

On the ED raids against Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, he said that this has become a regular activity for the last 10 years.

"They did the same in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Whenever someone joins the BJP, the person becomes clean," he said.

He further said that the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was going on very well.

"The message is to provide justice. There are lot of issues, such as unemployment, inflation, rising hatred, and social security which is being addressed in the Yatra. People of entire country should join it," he added.

Gehlot also said that the Congress will play a constructive role in the opposition.

"The social security scheme that we started, we will ensure that it is implemented. In the last one and a half months, the way things have evolved has not been good for the government. The delay in forming the cabinet. During the election campaign, the BJP has misled the people by telling lies," he added.

Congress on Tuesday appointed its party member Tika Ram Jully as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Rajasthan Assembly. Tika Ram Jully is an MLA from the Alwar Rural Assembly constituency. (ANI)

