Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a former special secretary (legal) in the home department for forging his own date of birth for undue benefits.

A charge sheet has also been filed against Mohammad Salim Qasmi, a resident of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, for his role in the conspiracy but the proceedings against him would be abated since he has died, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch Jammu said. He said the charge sheet against the retrospectively retired special secretary Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganai was filed in the special anti-corruption court in a record time of 48 days of the registration of a case for judicial determination.

Ganai has been chargesheeted for misusing his official position, whereby he took unauthorised custody of his service book and forged his date of birth therein to get undue benefits as a public servant, the spokesperson said.

"The case owes its origin to a written communication made with the Crime Branch, Jammu, by the J-K government along with allied documents, including a written complaint lodged by Ghulam Mohd Bhat of Hanjura village of Chadoora, alleging that Ganai who was till March 5, 2021 posted as special secretary (legal) to the home department J-K government, has used his official position to grab money and enjoy power as a senior legal officer," the spokesperson said.

He said it was also alleged that the accused has "forged and manipulated" his own date of birth in official records.

According to his actual date of birth, he was supposed to have retired two years back in March, 2019, but by forgery and manipulations the accused has added four more years to his due government service, at a senior rank by taking undue advantage of his official position, the spokesperson said.

On the basis of a complaint and an inquiry report, he said the instant criminal case was registered on March 9 for an in-depth investigation.

Consequently, the accused was arrested to face the probe, the spokesperson said, adding that the accused was retrospectively superannuated from service on March 5 this year by the government with effect from the date on which he should have retired.

"During the further course of investigation, records were seized, statements of the witnesses were recorded and scientific evidence was sought which established that the accused had forged his date of birth from March 3, 1959 to March 3, 1963 by misusing his official position as a public servant," he said.

The spokesperson said the charges of hatching a criminal conspiracy, forgery, misuse of official position, cheating has been proved against the accused.

