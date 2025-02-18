Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits parliament with his family (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Prime MinisteAkshar of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, visited Parliament House with his wife, ta Murty and daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, on Tuesday.

The Sunak family was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy.

Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed Sunak and his family.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House Complex, admiring its architectural grandeur. They visited notable sites like the galleries, chambers, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan.

This visit is part of Sunak's recent engagements in India.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, in Delhi.

Jaishankar said he appreciated Sunak's support in strengthening India-UK relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Nice to meet former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations."

Earlier, Sunak, along with his family, visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty; mother-in-law Sudha Murty; and his two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna. Sunak warmly waved at people who had gathered there to catch their glimpse.

Earlier on Saturday, Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members. Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty; mother-in-law, Sudha Murty; and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

In the visitor's book, he wrote, "A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful for the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you.".

His wife, Akshata Murty, also cherished the experience and wrote, "A memory for the ages".

Former PM Sunak, who is in India, had previously witnessed the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2. He watched the match along with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy. (ANI)

